ALFRED – S. Patricia Benson, 82, and a 50+ year resident of Alfred, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2024.

Born in July 1941 as Sarah Patricia McMahon in Philadelphia, “Patty” grew up with her parents and two brothers in Pawnee Mission, Kansas and felt like “Dorothy dropped into Oz” when she moved to Greenwich, Conn. where she graduated high school. Following what would become her lifelong passion, she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Printmaking at Michigan State University and her Master in Fine Arts in Printmaking at Florida State University.

﻿A prolific printmaker of large format pieces, Patty’s work appeared in numerous one person shows and professional juried exhibitions, she was featured as a visiting artist with demonstrations and lectures, and she was honored with many awards. Her series of thirteen Native American prints were shown in US Embassies around the globe and travelled South America in a Bi-National Cultural Institutes show. Her work remains in permanent collections across the United States.

﻿Patty shared her commitment to art, teaching at Florida State University, University of Florida, Sonoma State College, San Francisco Art Institute, Portland School of Art and University of Southern Maine where she retired after a 40-year teaching career. She was humbly proud of her efforts as president of the Part-Time Faculty Association of Maine, where under her tenure competitive retirement and health care benefits were negotiated. She approached teaching with rigor and enthusiasm, imparting her passion and vast knowledge while ensuring an inclusive space for self-expression without judgement. She adored her students.

﻿Patty loved connecting with people and showed true dedication to her family and friends. She excelled at forming bonds with people of all ages and walks of life. Many have shared stories of how she changed the course of their life or ignited their belief that they could do something great or different. In Patty’s presence, there was never a dull moment – she found opportunities to laugh, share her stories, and engage in interesting conversation. Ever the artist, she was known for her unique fashion sense and distinctive hairstyles – a master at mixing patterns and colors, outrageous shoes, scarves, bold jewelry, orange-red hair, her signature side bun – she had flair like no other. Patty brought her one-of-a-kind, free spirted tendencies to her role as a mother, which led to a lifetime of unique, character-building experiences for her children. She was incredibly proud of her daughters and their achievements in life. One of her great joys was to cheer on her grandchildren in their hobbies – baseball, tennis, dance, basketball, music recitals, acting, singing, and sailing – she always encouraged their chosen endeavors.

﻿Patty was predeceased by her father Thomas Edward McMahon III, mother Sarah Adelaide Shute McMahon, brother Donald McMahon and ex-husband Dirck Benson. She is survived by her daughter Sarah Benson Waters and husband Ethan Waters and their children Jackson, Evan, Ryan and Amelia of Rowayton, Conn.; daughter Erin Peck Yarema and her partner J Sandifer and their children Nicholas Yarema, William and Clara Sandifer of Yarmouth; brother Thomas McMahon, nephews Steven McMahon and Brian McMahon, sister-in-law Becky McMahon,; ex-husband Christopher Peck; and many wonderful lifelong friends.

﻿A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. at Alfred Parish Church, followed by a New Orleans-style second line parade to Patty’s home in Alfred Village for a reception with opportunities to share stories and view Patty’s artwork. Please visit spatriciabenson.com to RSVP.

Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcomed to honor her dedication to art and teaching with a donation to University of Southern Maine Foundation, memo: Art Scholarship Fund/

Patty Benson

PO Box 9300

Portland, ME 04104-9300 or https://bit.ly/pattybenson

