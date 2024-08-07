COLUMBIA, Miss. – Mrs. Jeanne Stevens, 78, of Columbia, Miss., passed from this life on July 26, 2024 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Mrs. Stevens was married to the late Robert P. “Yank” Stevens, Sr. for 43 years. She was originally from Portland, Maine, and moved to Columbia 31 years ago.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Joseph and Helen Perry; son, John J. Becker.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina M. (Dan) Vojtko of Pittsburgh, Pa.; son, Larry A. Becker, Jr. of Columbia, Miss.; stepdaughters, Tabitha Stevens and Deborah Downing, both of Portland; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Austin, Beverly (Alan) Machan, Dorothy Perry, all of South Portland, Gloria Perry and Dorothy Perry, both of Westbrook, Theresa Pudbielski of Mystic, Conn.

Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous