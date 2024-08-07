The Portland Sea Dogs erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, rallying to a 13-8 win over the Altoona Curve in an Eastern League baseball game on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The Sea Dogs have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Elih Marrero started the late surge with a solo home and added a two-run double later in the inning. Blaze Jordan had a bases-clearing double and Alex Binelas added an RBI single.

Jordan finished with a double and two singles while Binelas had three singles as Portland pounded out 13 hits. Starter Connelly Early was tagged for four runs on four hits in three innings while striking out three and walking three.

