Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for the November election via the state’s website.

The city of Portland announced Wednesday morning that Mainers statewide can request ballots for the Nov. 5 presidential, state and municipal elections. Ballots will be sent out in October, the city said in a release.

Residents can also register to vote and change their party status via the Department of the Secretary of State’s website.

Mail ballots must be requested for the same address that appears on voters’ registration, so some people may need to update their registration before requesting their ballot, the city said.

Portland voters may also request an absentee ballot over the phone by calling the city clerk’s office at 207-874-8677.

In-person absentee voting begins 30 days before the election.

Copy the Story Link