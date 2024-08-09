The 2024 Olympics in Paris has been a welcome break from some of the divisive news of the world. Watching the challenges and accomplishments of this year’s competitors reminds us that the original purpose of reviving the 1,500-year-old Greek tradition was to contribute to peace and the harmonious development of humankind.

There’s still time to tune in before the closing ceremonies this Sunday. Here are just a few of our favorite ways of keeping up with the events of the Olympic movement.

The Penn Museum, connected with the University of Pennsylvania, has an interesting history of the ancient Olympic games. Here you can find out out its origins in Greek mythology, where the first Olympics took place, what the first competition was, who won, and what may or may not have been worn. Many traditions of the modern games, such as the torch and the flag, are chronicled as well. Check these out and more at penn.museum/sites/olympics/olympicorigins.shtml.

The source for all things related to the games is the Olympics website. This comprehensive online resource has up-to-date results for all events. It also has exclusive interviews with athletes from many countries. Human interest stories include stories about individuals, teams and the countries they come from or represent — which aren’t always the same! olympics.com/en/paris-2024

Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual and physical disabilities. There are 177 countries involved and 227 national and state organizations reaching over 4 million participants worldwide. Its website highlights athletes, coaches, donors and volunteers who make the 46,000 events each year possible. Find out more and how you can help at specialolympics.org/.

British Broadcasting Corporation has devoted a portion of its website to sports and specifically the Olympics. It provides daily schedules, top stories and commentary from the Olympics, rundown of medal results, video clips, and updates on Great Britain’s Olympic team. The website has an alphabetical listing of all the Olympic sports from archery to wrestling. Check it out at bbc.com/sport/olympics.

Did you know there’s an Olympic and Paralympic Museum? It’s located in Colorado Springs and has been voted one of the best new attractions in the country since it opened in 2020. In addition to the latest news relating to the Paris Olympics, its website provides schedules of museum-sponsored events. There are articles on historic places, events and people of the modern Olympics. Start here and read about the greatest U.S. Olympians: usopm.org/hall-of-fame-index/.

If you want to continue being inspired by the Olympic spirit, you might enjoy these two movies about other Olympics. One all-time fan favorite is 1981’s “Chariots of Fire,” the true story of British athletes who competed in the 1924 Paris Olympic games. The second one is “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Quest for Gold in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.” They are a rowing team made up of loggers, shipyard workers and farmers. Although they are from the West Coast, they could have been from Maine! Enjoy!

BoomerTECH Adventures (boomertechadventures.com) helps boomers and older adults navigate the digital world with confidence and competence. Active boomers themselves, they use their backgrounds as teachers to support individuals and groups with online courses, articles, videos and presentations to organizations upon request.

