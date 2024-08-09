Margaret Hayford

Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Hayford, 102, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2024. She was born at home in Kennebunk, on March 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Florence (Murphy) Whitten. Peggy married the love of her life, Edward F. Hayford, on Jan. 20,1945, and together they raised two girls, Erin Eileen and Cinda Lee.

Peggy loved the simple things in life, spending time with family and friends, watching the birds, knitting, and rides around the beach. She loved children and was the happiest when she was cuddling a little one. She spent years taking care of both her own children and those lucky enough to have experienced her love and laughter.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, daughter Eileen and son-in-law Gerald Monk, daughter Cinda Towne, grandsons Christopher Monk and Gerald Monk Jr., and brothers Paul, Roswell, Erin, and Millard Whitten.

Peggy is survived by son-in-law Kenneth Towne Jr., four grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, with a fifth soon to arrive; also many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the caregivers and family that helped Peggy continue to live the life she wanted.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. in the First Parish Cemetery, 180 York St., York, Maine. For online condolences, visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

Copy the Story Link