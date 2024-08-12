Ruth Fleming

Ruth Mona Fleming, age 96-and-a-half, as she proudly would say, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was born Jan. 1, 1928 in Caribou, Maine, to Jack Edward and Nellie Ellen Searles. She married Alva Fleming on July 29, 1946, and together they raised four children.

A 70-year resident of Kennebunk, Ruth cherished her family and friends. Her early life was spent moving around northern Maine, and she loved reminiscing about that time — the many places they lived, the shenanigans of her 12 siblings, learning to log roll, and how much she hated picking potatoes. When she was a teenager, the family moved to southern Maine, where she worked at the Kesslen Shoe Company until she met her husband Alva and was married. Once married, they bought a small summer camp on Fletcher Street and converted it into a year-round home in which to raise their children. All the kids in the neighborhood loved to stop by for a treat as she was often baking, famous for her whoopie pies.

As the kids got older and grandkids came along, she found many activities to fill her time. On the weekends, she could be found selling at local flea markets and enjoyed haggling over a sale — she was a shrewd bargainer to the end! Ruth was a passionate crafter, crocheting baby sets, pineapple doilies, and sewing crazy quilts. She often sold her items in consignment shops and at holiday fairs – most notable, hundreds of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and Cabbage Patch Doll clothes sets.

Many afternoons were spent playing games with friends and family, and the grandkids were always competing to see who could beat her at cribbage or rummy, often during a lunch break when they’d snuck away from high school lunch to go across the street to visit with her. When her husband retired, they bought a Winnebago and enjoyed traveling around, visiting family up Maine and in Canada, or going to camp in Howland, frequently gone for weeks at a time.

Ruth had a zest for life and after her husband passed away, life did not slow down. She was often found country line dancing or traveling with her sister — sometimes bringing the grandchildren along for the fun (IYKYK: Bubblegum). She also enjoyed outings with the Red Hat Yorkies and took pride in her role as a TOPS & KOPS member for many decades. As the family matriarch, someone long ago noted her resemblance to the Queen of England, and soon the nickname “The Queen” stuck. She embraced this role to the fullest, practicing the royal wave, and celebrated a birthday complete with a throne and crown. Most recently, Ruth found joy in birdwatching, doing puzzles, and meeting her great-great-grandson Jaxon.

Ruth touched so many peoples lives and will be remembered dearly by all. A fighter to the end, her parting words to friends and family were “It’s a great life, if you don’t weaken.”

Ruth is survived by her daughter Ruthie Cheney and husband Bruce of Kennebunk; her son Alva Fleming II and wife Natalie of Falmouth; daughters-in-law Joyce and Tina; grandchildren Shelley (Mike) Wigglesworth, John Jr. (Maggie), Mariner (Colleen), Michael (Jessica), Adam (Sabrina), Heather (Mark) Thomas, Jill Cheney, and Shayna; great-grandchildren Thomas, Alissa, Julia (Nic), Kerri (Lucas), Amy, Caleb, Abby, and Michael Jr.; and great-great-grandson Jaxon Alegria. She is also survived by her siblings Vivian Parker, Lois Martin, Lloyd and Ronald Searles; sister-in-law Theresa Searles; brother-in-law John (Anita) Valleire; and many other relatives and close friends who formed special relationships with her. Loving thoughts to Cathy and Arnie Reim, John “Tuffy” Tufts, Diane Stevens, and Norma Ayoob for your friendship and support through the years.

Ruth was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Alva; sons John and Mariner; grandson Roger; great-great-grandchildren Josie and Benjamin Alegria; partner Reggie Hale; and several siblings and in-laws, including George Searles, John (Isa) Searles, Claude Searles, Phillip (Phyllis, Betty) Searles, Grace (Harry) Hilton, Anna (John) Searles, Margaret (Zennie) Holmes, Violet (John) Pond, Evelyn (John) Grimes, and Dolly (Elwyn) Smilie.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the Maine Veterans Cemetery (mevetscemetery.org).

