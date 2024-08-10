Did you know that people recently became ill from eating farmed Maine oysters?

On July 10, 2024, the Maine Center for Disease Control notified the Department of Marine Resources of an outbreak of campylobactor illness related to the consumption of raw oysters. According to the World Health Organization, “Campylobacter infections are generally mild, but can be fatal among very young children, elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bailey Bowden, a ninth-generation resident of Penobscot, has been a vocal advocate for wild shellfish harvesters for more than a decade.

I have been the chair of the Town of Penobscot Shellfish Committee for over 16 years and have become very familiar with shellfish biology. Educating local shellfish harvesters about the importance of water quality and proper shellfish handling techniques, so consumers receive a safe product, is a priority for every shellfish committee.

The Department of Marine Resources Bureau of Public Health is the state agency responsible to ensure that shellfish are safe to eat.

Shellfish growing areas are opened or closed based on a risk assessment model, meaning flats may be closed due to the risk of contamination without being contaminated. When a flat is closed, there are three methods that DMR uses to notify the public, namely by email, a telephone hotline and posting on the DMR website.

On July 11, DMR linked the recent oyster illness to aquaculture leases in Freeport which were promptly closed and notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the outbreak. The last illness was reported on July 15 and DMR issued a farmed oyster recall notice on July 17 to multiple states, six days after the source was identified. In Maine, recall notices are given only to Maine dealers, restaurants and the responsible aquaculture lease holders.

When a flat is closed to wild shellfish harvesting due to the possibility that the shellfish may be contaminated, DMR notifies the public immediately using three methods. When confirmed contaminated aquaculture products became available to the public, DMR remained silent.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took a different approach. On July 25, the FDA posted notice on their website and contacted states that received contaminated oysters.

Fifteen days after the outbreak, DMR posted a public statement about the illness and recall on their website. DMR claims that the decision not to inform the public of the outbreak was made because “the risk of additional illnesses occurring was contained.” but an additional illness was reported on July 15 and ultimately, the department did end up issuing a statement on July 26. Two weeks after the initial reporting to DMR.

This lack of transparency is unacceptable. It would be virtually impossible to find the notice on the DMR website as it is buried under the fisheries header, then the shellfish header, and then “Presentations, and Additional Information.” No front-page notice on the DMR website and nothing under the aquaculture tab.

One would think that notification of a potentially deadly bacterial outbreak would be highlighted on the DMR main page.

In short, the public notice of confirmed cases of shellfish poisoning originating from a Maine aquaculture site was buried.

This is not the only instance where no notification has been given about a recent shellfish recall. DMR issued a recall of mussels from an aquaculture lease in Casco Bay on June 12, 2024, without public notice. Both recalls can be verified here.

I have attended multiple shellfish management meetings where DMR staff stated that the way to change the department process is to enact legislation. It seems ridiculous to pass another law to require what should be a common-sense action – let the public know when they are at risk.

When the Department becomes aware of contaminated shellfish, wild or aquacultured, being sold, the public must be notified immediately.

If you agree, please contact your local legislator.

