FICTION



Hardcover

1. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner Books)

2. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Sandwich,” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

4. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday Books)

5. “The God of The Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books)

6. “Demon Copperhead, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The Cliffs,” by Courtney Sullivan (Knopf)

8. “Funny Story,” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

9. “All the Colors of the Dark,” by Chris Whitaker (Crown Publishing)

10. “The Ministry of Time,” by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press)

Paperback

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage)

2. “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane (Harper Perennial)

3. “Happy Place,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “The Housemaid is Watching,” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria)

6. “A Court of Frost and Starlight,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. “Throne of Glass,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “Just for the Summer,” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

9. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” by Lisa See (Scribner)

10. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Autocracy, Inc.,” by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)

2. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

3. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

4. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday)

5. “The Friday Afternoon Club,” by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press)

6. “An Unfinished Love Story,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “On Call,” by Anthony Fauci (Penguin)

9. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday)

10. “The Light Eaters,” by Zoe Schlanger (Harper)

Paperback

1. “What An Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

2. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

3. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J D Vance (Harper)

4. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

7. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

8. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial)

9. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

10. “The Warmth of Other Suns,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Knopf)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

