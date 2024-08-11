As the summer starts to wind down, so do opportunities to attend the free Summer Sunsets Live series at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

The outdoor gatherings feature local bands, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails. There are also lawn games available.

The next two are on Thursday and Friday. Gates open at 4 p.m.

You’ll hear psychedelic rock from The Crowded Table on Thursday and bluegrass and folk tunes from Darlin’ Corey on Friday.

Kids and leashed dogs are welcome, and attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

After this week, the remaining Summer Sunsets Live dates are Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 5, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Find complete details at thompsonspoint.com.

