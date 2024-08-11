If you love yard sales, you know that by early October the season is starting to seriously wind down.

The good news is that Friends of Woodfords Corner presents its Fall 2024 Yard Sale Trail from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 (rain date Oct. 6).

Park strategically and have at it because this is a unique opportunity hit several sales, all within a half-mile radius of one another. And if you live in the area, sign up by Sept. 25 to add your yard to the list.

Wear comfortable footwear and bring a reusable tote (or five) and assorted denominations of bills.

An electronic map will be published on woodfordscorner.org. The rest is up to you!

