SANTA ANA, Calif. – Carol passed away on July 23, 2024, at the Advanced Rehab Center of Santa Ana, Calif. She was 88 years old.

Carol was born July 16, 1936, in Sackets Harbor, N.Y. to Virginia Della Dougherty and Noel Grover Slay.

Carol was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond and Robert Slay, Curtis Gray of Bridgton, Jon Gray of Wolcott, Conn., and Susan Gray Keller of Waterbury, Conn.

Carol grew up in Maine, and graduated from the Windham High School in 1954. Carol was married to Thomas C. Burgess Jr. and remarried to Harold “Skip” Keene of South Portland.

She lived many years in the Portland/South Portland and Sebago Lake areas of Maine.

Carol’s life’s passion was her horses and being in the wilderness. She had horses well into her 70s and lived in Southern California for many years.

She will be missed by all her children, John (Jackie) Linwood Keene of Maine, Donna Marie Burgess Graffam of Maine, Raymond Michael Burgess of Mississippi and Thomas Cecil Burgess of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

In loving memory of our mother and grandmother. Until we meet again…

Copy the Story Link