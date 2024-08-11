SCARBOROUGH – Dorothy (Butts) Connolly, 89, longtime resident of Pleasant Avenue in Scarborough, died on Aug. 2, 2024 at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Dorothy was born in Portland on Oct. 9, 1934, the first child of Marie (Landry) and Frederick A. Butts Sr. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School class of 1952. Dorothy married the one true love of her life, Edward Connolly at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Sept. 5, 1953. Dorothy was a longtime communicant of St. John the Evangelist and then St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. She was a past President of the woman’s council at St John and a member of the Scarborough Lioness club for years. She loved to travel with her husband Edward, whether it was on an exotic cruise or to the capitals of Europe. The trip to Rome to visit the Vatican and see Pope Benedict was one of her favorites. Dorothy more than anything loved her family. She was a source of comfort, strength and faith to her family and many friends. Dorothy was always a loving and faithful wife, incredible mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 60 years, Edward Connolly; her son-in-law, Gregory Jones; and her brothers Frederick Butts Jr. of Portland and Maurice Butts of Connecticut.

Dorothy is survived by her children, two daughters, Jean and her husband Michael Walker of Cornville, Bernadette and her partner Jerome Ronde of Glenburn, a son, Michael Connolly and his wife Melissa Ryan of Westbrook; four grandchildren, Sean Walker of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jared Walker of Scarborough, Anne Connolly and Quinn Connolly of Westbrook; her best friend and only sister, Jeanette Holmes of Scarborough, three brothers, Gerald and his wife Nancy of Scarborough, Thomas and his wife Lisa of Portland and John and his wife Donna of Scarborough.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Woodlands Memory Care and Androscoggin Hospice House for the wonderful care Dorothy received.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions in Dorothy’s memory to:

Maine Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

Project Grace

P.O. Box 6846

Scarborough, ME 04074

