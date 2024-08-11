PORTLAND – Victoria Jean “Vicky” Thompson, 76, passed away in her home on Aug. 5, 2024. She was born in Portland on Nov. 26, 1947. Vicky devoted her life to service, both in civilian and military capacities.

Following her graduation from Cathedral High in 1966, she enlisted in the U.S. Army (WAC) as a Dental Specialist, serving her country with distinction and being awarded the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After honorable fulfillment of her military service, she was discharged in 1969 as an E-5. She pursued higher education at Casco Bay College, Christ for the Nations Institute, and Texas Woman’s University, enriching her mind and spirit.

She made a career in publishing with Diversified Communications. She was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans non-profit.

Vicky was a devout member of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, where she participated actively in various community and mission-driven initiatives. Her hobbies included art, music, cooking, reading, and overseas mission work, all of which she approached with passion.

Vicky was the eldest of five children, and she is survived by her sister, Joanne Chasse, brothers Brian and Lawrence Thompson; along with many nieces, nephews; cousins; and her lifelong friends Francis and Bob. A special thank you to her cousin, Margaret Smith, and friend Jean Cook for their time and care these last few years of her life.

Vicky was predeceased by her parents George and Marguerite Thompson; and her sister, Maureen Thompson.

A wake will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland, followed by a burial at 1 p.m. at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, supported by U.S. Army detail. To view Vicky’s memorial page, or to share. an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Vicky’s life was a testament to her caring, giving, and kind nature, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in memory of Vicky can be directed towards Maine Needs,

http://www.maineneeds.org

or mailed to

Maine Needs

P.O. Box 4174

Portland, ME 04101

