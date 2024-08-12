A Harpswell man fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle before driving directly into a tree Monday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffrey Berkowitz, 76, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Berkowitz drifted off Harpswell Neck Road sometime before 10:45 a.m., the statement said. Sheriff’s deputies and the Harpswell Neck Fire Department responded to 351 Harpswell Neck Road. There were no other vehicles involved.

Photos from the sheriff’s office show the mangled front of the light blue 2006 Aston Martin car. It was not immediately clear how fast Berkowitz was traveling at the time of the crash.

