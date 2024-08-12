A woman who had been sitting in the median of Maine Mall Road in South Portland was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV Monday afternoon, police said.

An SUV driven by an unnamed male driver hit the woman shortly before 3:30 p.m. before striking head-on another car traveling in the opposite direction.

The woman was treated at the scene by South Portland Fire Rescue before being transported to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown as of 5:30 p.m., South Portland Police said in a statement Monday evening. The other driver was treated for minor injuries and also transported to a hospital. The SUV’s driver was not injured and is cooperating with police, the department said.

The crash occurred near the Days Inn.

Shara Dee, South Portland spokesperson, did not respond to messages asking for an explanation on why the woman was on the median.

The crash is under investigation, and South Portland police are working with a crash reconstructionist from the Falmouth Police Department, police said. They said charges are possible.

