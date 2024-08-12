One man was killed and two others injured when their truck veered off the road and rolled onto its side in Indian Purchase Township Saturday morning.

Benjamin Harvey, a 23-year-old from Rollinsford, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said in a Monday release.

Police said speed and alcohol appeared to be “factors in the crash” and that none of the vehicle’s occupants appeared to be wearing seatbelts. It was not clear how fast the vehicle was traveling.

Police identified the vehicle’s driver as 33-year-old William Tobey, also of Rollinsford, and said he suffered minor injuries. Emergency crews took the other passenger, 24-year-old Benjamin Farquhar of Millinocket, to Millinocket Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma, was traveling west on Golden Road when it drove off the right side of the road before traveling back onto the road and off the left side, police said in the release. After leaving the road a second time, the truck collided with trees and rolled onto its side. Police responded around 12:30 a.m.

The East Millinocket EMS, Police and Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

Copy the Story Link