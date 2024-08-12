Mere Point Boat Launch in Brunswick provides boat access to Mere Point Bay. Nearby Maquoit and Middle Bays are also easily reached from this location. Operated by the Town of Brunswick, the upscale facility offers all-tide deep-water entry and egress. Amenities include two boat ramps, a large dock, lots of parking, two toilets and a picnic area.

There is a downside. According to the town, the landing also provides an option to separately launch kayaks and hand-carry watercraft. This is misleading as the steep narrow stairs and weird contraption supposedly designed to lower kayaks down to the water is, in my opinion, unsafe. I never use it and I don’t know any other kayakers who do. Instead, the ramps are our choice to embark and disembark; a far safer alternative.

I wrote the Town of Brunswick about my safety concerns but they never responded. The landing was built by the State of Maine at the taxpayer’s expense. It would seem reasonable to conclude the intent of constructing the facility was to create a safe launching environment for all users, not just motor craft.

Located near the end of Mere Point about 6 miles from the business section of Brunswick, the landing also provides convenient access to a multitude of islands in the northern Casco Bay region, including the Goose and Gosling Islands. I recently announced a Penobscot Paddle & Chowder sea kayak trip departing from the Mere Point Boat Launch. My planned destination was West Gosling Island where a Maine Island Trail Association campsite is located. Happily, two frequent sea kayak companions, Ellen and Mark Nelson, agreed to join me.

The three of us met at the landing on a hot, steamy morning. Light to moderate winds out of the southwest were predicted and the tides were going to be uncooperative for most of the day. We launched our kayaks from one of the ramps without problems. My experience has been that kayaks and motorized crafts are quite compatible when loading and unloading. Patience and respect for one another are the keys.

A light sea breeze was a refreshing relief from the sultry air crossing Mere Point Bay to Upper Goose Island, about a 1-mile expanse of open water. We passed an oyster farm on the east side of Upper Goose before progressing beyond a narrow channel that separates it from Lower Goose.

The tiny Gosling Islands were visible in the distance as we navigated along Lower Goose. Several moorings populate the area between the southeastern end of Lower Goose and the Goslings. On most summer days, numerous pleasure crafts are parked there. Not on this occasion — only two lonely vessels were taking advantage of the ideal boating weather.

West Gosling has a sandy beach that facilitates an easy landing. Shortly after we pulled our kayaks onto the shore, a team of MITA employees arrived in a motorboat and cleaned the site. We found shade from the sun next to the campsite for our lunch break. While walking the shoreline, Ellen discovered a substantial community of periwinkles in the intertidal zone, something I’d missed during previous visits.

We considered paddling a long mile farther south to Little Whaleboat Island. After further discussion, our decision was to travel west across the bay to a chain of islands leading north to Mere Point.

As we were advancing towards the northern terminus of Bustins Island, Mark noted a fog bank was approaching Little Whaleboat. By the time we stopped at the next island, Pettingil, it was completely enveloped in fog. Our serendipitous decision to forego the traverse to Little Whaleboat was a fortuitous one.

Progressing north along Williams Island while taking advantage of a tailwind, we inexplicably encountered turbulent seas. There didn’t appear to be any obvious explanation. We speculated that underwater shoals coupled with strong tidal currents were probably the cause.

Sister Island is northern-most in the sequence of islands before Mere Point. Given the earlier choppiness, the 1-mile passage between them that connects Mere Point and Maquoit Bays was surprisingly calm.

The launch area was busy when we arrived. No problems were experienced while using a ramp to disembark.

