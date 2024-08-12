Thursday, Aug. 15

Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, 6 to 9 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. Free. FMI, all 207-815-3977 or email bessie.jacques@gmail.com.

Thursday Coffee Hour for 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Get to know members of the community in a casual and comfortable space. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Summer Speaker Series featuring Dr. Matthew Edney, 7 to 9 p.m., Union Church, 3 Stonecliff Road, Biddeford. Tickets are on sale now, cost is $20. FMI, email dlamb4711@gmail.com.

Friday, Aug. 16

Biddeford ArtWalk, 163 Main St., Biddeford, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

River Jam, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Mechanics Park, Water and Main streets, Biddeford. Celebrate the arts, groove to the beats, enjoy fun family activities and more, all free. FMI, email asstdir@heartofbiddeford.org.

Monday, Aug. 19

Music in Motion, 3 to 3:30 p.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Feel the beat with Ms. Jenna and her magical box of musical instruments. Designed for ages 4 to 6.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Bess Jacques at the Grand Piano, see Aug. 15.

Thursday Coffee Hour for 55+, see Aug. 15.

Open House, at Dirigo Conservatory of Movement, 15 York St., Bldg #9, Suite #201H, Biddeford, from 4 to 7 p.m. Many different styles of dance for all ages. Drop-in classes. Free. FMI, call 207-318-8690 or email info@dirigoconservatoryofmovement.com.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Driving for Backpacks, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Saco Grange #53, 168 North St., Saco. Supplies and donations to fill backpacks will be collected for those in need in local communities. FMI, call 207-831-5784 or email treasuresacogrange53@gmail.com.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Bess and Tom Jacques, 3 to 6 p.m., see Aug. 15.

