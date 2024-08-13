BOWDOINHAM – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Laurie A. Jones, an adventurous soul who embodied the spirit of love and life. Born on Feb. 16, 1956, in Brunswick, she spent her 68 rich and fulfilling years spreading joy, warmth, and love to everyone who had the privilege to know her.

Laurie was an exceptional woman who lived her life with purpose and passion. She lived in many different places as a navy wife but was a proud Maine resident through and through. Laurie had a heart full of adventure, whether it was exploring the world through her photography, appreciating live music with her friends and family, creating culinary delights in her kitchen to share, or immersing herself in movies with her son. She worked a variety of places throughout her years including beloved time at a CD shop and years at GM Pollock Jewelers, but above all was a dedicated caretaker for her family. She spent the majority of her life caring for or talking about her children to whomever would listen.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and resilience. Laurie is survived by her loving spouse of 39 years, David Jones; her children, Chad Davis, Joshua Jones, and Jessica Bennett; her sisters, Donna Lathrop and Cheryl Pla, and her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Dorothea Roode.

A celebration of Laurie’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, with a visitation at 10 a.m., and a memorial service at 11 a.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. Those who cannot attend in person can view the service live at https://my.gather.app/remember/laurie-jones.

In honor of Laurie, we encourage you to leave your memories of her and upload photos to her memorial page, to create a tribute as vibrant and full of life as she was.

