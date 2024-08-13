Sarah Bouchard Gallery in Woolwich presents Dozier Bell’s second solo exhibition currently on display at the gallery through Sept. 15. The exhibition, “Genius loci,” features new work created over the past three years, inspired primarily by three stays on Monhegan Island.

“The work in this show was done during a time of transitions,” Bell says in her artist’s statement. “From my first stay on Monhegan in 2019, to the COVID years, to moving house last year on the basis of an intuitive prompting that couldn’t be quieted, I have become increasingly aware of the strength and tenacity of the forces that shape our lives behind scenes in which we believe we are the active agents.”

Bell, a seventh-generation Maine native, studied art with Neil Welliver in the University of Pennsylvania MFA program and at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture.

Since her first solo show in 1987, she has appeared in over 30 solo and two-person exhibits in New York City and across the country. She is the recipient of several awards, including an American Academy of Arts and Letters Purchase Prize, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Fulbright Fellowship as artist-in-residence at the Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany, two Pollock- Krasner Foundation Grants, and the Adolf and Esther Gottlieb Foundation Grant.

Residencies include the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, the Rockefeller Foundation’s Bellagio Center and the MacDowell Colony, among others. She received an honorary doctor of fine arts degree from the Maine College of Art in 1997. Her work is included in multiple museum and corporate collections.

Sarah Bouchard Gallery is open by appointment only at 13 Nequasset Pines Road, Woolwich. Visit sarahbouchardgallery.com for more information.

