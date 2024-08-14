Gov. Janet Mills and other female Democratic governors will participate in a panel discussion with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the actress who starred in the hit TV shows “Veep” and “Seinfeld,” during the Democratic National Convention.

Mills and seven other governors, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will participate in the panel discussion on Wednesday, the third day of the convention that starts Monday in Chicago.

“Throughout their time in office, Democratic women governors have made history, changed the conversation surrounding women in executive roles, and gotten big things done for the good people of their states,” Louis Dreyfus told the “Hollywood Reporter,” which first reported the news. “They’ve shattered marble ceilings and demonstrated excellent leadership. Their voices are essential. I’m looking forward to our conversation and the opportunity to shine the spotlight on these accomplished leaders.”

Mills became Maine’s first female governor in 2019.

The governors forged a strong bond during the pandemic — so strong that, according to a story published last fall by “Elle” magazine, Mills and three other female governors were among the bridesmaids at New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2022 wedding in Washington, D.C. The wedding was officiated by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the party’s presidential nominee.

The governors also communicated regularly during COVID in a group chat, which had been described as an emotional support group.

“Yet as leaders, you’re not supposed to show emotion,” Mills told “Elle.”

The other governors participating in the panel discussion next week are Lujan Grisham, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Kansas Gov. Laura Kell and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

Louis-Dreyfus won six consecutive primetime Emmys for playing the fictional character of Selina Catherine Meyer on Veep, which ran for seven seasons on HBO. In the show, Meyer is a Maryland Senator who becomes vice president and later the country’s first female president after the sitting president resigns from office.

The show has seen renewed interest since President Joe Biden withdrew from race and endorsed Harris as the new nominee.

Louis-Dreyfus also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe award for playing the character Elaine Benes on the hit show “Seinfeld.”

