THE DALLES, Ore. – Eleanor Wahl Murray fell ill on a Lewis and Clark Cruise and passed away at the Advent Hospital in The Dalles, Ore., a few days later on Aug. 3, 2024.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and I. Mary Wahl; and by her husband of 50 years, Bruce A. Murray.

She graduated from South Portland High School and Harvard College. During her 50 years with Bruce, they enjoyed skiing, golf, cards (especially Bridge), entertaining, and most importantly, sailing the Maine coast and circling the North Atlantic. She taught school, owned and operated two businesses with Bruce, and cherished their 10 years of living abroad and travel.

After 20 years of happy land retirement in Spruce Creek Fly-In, she moved to Westminster of St. Augustine, Fla. in 2019. There, she made a new life with new friends, continued to travel some, and played cards and golf.

