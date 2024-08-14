Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 season because of the knee injury that he suffered during the team’s opening preseason game, Coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday.

McCarthy underwent surgery Wednesday for a meniscus tear in his right knee, O’Connell said at a news conference. The tear required a full repair, according to O’Connell, which will be followed by a months-long recovery process.

McCarthy suffered the injury during Saturday’s preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Minneapolis, according to the Vikings. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns during that game. McCarthy also threw an interception.

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in April’s draft after he helped Michigan to the College Football Playoff national championship last season. He was vying with veteran newcomer Sam Darnold for the Vikings’ starting job after the team lost Kirk Cousins via free agency to the Atlanta Falcons.

O’Connell said Wednesday that the Vikings believe McCarthy will return next season to become a franchise quarterback.

“It does get altered now,” O’Connell said. “But it’s still going to be something that we have a minute-to-minute feel for, maximizing who J.J. McCarthy is. And I can be confident in that because of who he is. And that’s the reason why we selected him and made sure that we got him.”

McCarthy’s recovery period would have been far shorter if doctors had determined that his meniscus tear had required only a trim.

Darnold is expected to be the team’s starter entering the season.

RAVENS: Tight end Mark Andrews was in a car accident while driving to the team’s practice facility Wednesday but appeared uninjured, the team said.

Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the facility and then attended morning meetings. He was already scheduled for a non-practice day Wednesday and is expected back soon.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” Andrews said in a statement. “This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seat belts and remaining alert while driving a car.”

LIONS: As a rookie last season, Gibbs rushed for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns along with 316 receiving yards and a score. After he was sidelined with a soft tissue injury in the spring, he had been healthy during training camp. The team called it a leg injury with ESPN reporting that it’s a hamstring.

“I think we’re going to be fine here, I think we’ll be good,” Campbell said in a radio interview on Wednesday, without offering specifics on the injuries.

Coach Dan Campbell does not seem concerned about the injury status of running back Jahmyr Gibbs or rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (upper body) and Ennis Rakestraw (ankle), who also were injured on Monday. Gibbs, dressed in shorts, watched training camp from the sideline on Wednesday after he left practice earlier in the week with a leg injury.

BROWNS: Cleveland rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was back with the team Wednesday following his arrest on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly put a gun to his fiancee’s head during an argument.

A team spokesman said Hall, a second-round pick from Ohio State, was in the team’s facility. Hall was not seen on the field at the end of a morning walk-through. The Browns had a joint practice scheduled Wednesday with the Minnesota Vikings.

• Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has received a three-year, $39 million contract extension following a Pro Bowl season.

A second-round pick in 2021 from Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was entering the final year of his rookie deal. The sides had been working on an agreement throughout training camp and finalized it Wednesday.

