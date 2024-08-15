SAD 6’s Marean appears in

horse racing publication

SAD 6 board member Don Marean and his wife, Linda, were recently featured in an article in online publication Harness Racing Update.

The article is called “Don Marean is Harness Racing’s Maine Man.”

Marean, a former state legislator representing Buxton and Hollis, has long been involved in the harness racing sport as a horse owner, breeder and a director of the U.S. Trotting Association, headquartered in Ohio.

A native of Standish, Marean and Linda own a horse farm in Hollis.

SAD 6, the Bonny Eagle district, includes the towns of Buxton, Frye Island, Hollis, Limington and Standish.

The article can be read at harnessracingupdate.com.

Police to ramp up

drunk driving watch

Buxton police officers will conduct impaired driving enforcement details Aug. 16 through Sept. 2, which will conclude with details during Labor Day Weekend, according to an announcement from the department.

The Buxton Police Department will work with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility, enforcement campaign. “This campaign is to remind drivers of the deadly dangers and legal consequences of impaired driving and hopefully deter citizens from driving under the influence and prevent the tragedies, seen in previous Labor Day weekends, from happening again,” the department wrote in its announcement.

Copy the Story Link