A recent Press Herald article described a summer meals program supporting thousands of children across the state. But, as it notes, more work is needed to support Maine learners. Ongoing challenges mean that not all kids get the support needed to thrive.

In the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development, we work in partnership with families, schools, and communities to position Maine students for success. As Maine’s largest educator preparation program, our faculty, staff and students use their expertise to boost the state’s teaching workforce and build networks of care statewide.

For example, assistant professor Melissa Cuba is working with Portland Public Schools to support multilingual students with disabilities by reducing service barriers. Figuring new ways to do this work in Maine’s most linguistically diverse district will result in strategies to support multilingual learners throughout the state.

In Maine’s rural schools, associate professor Catharine Biddle is working to help districts retain teachers and develop new teacher-leaders and administrators. This University of Maine System initiative received $3.3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending, requested by Sen. Susan Collins, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Angus King. It will help rural schools develop resilient, place-based solutions to pressing workforce challenges.

As Maine’s research college of education, we know that schools help drive the state’s innovation economy, and we are proud to partner with Maine communities to connect our young people to the opportunities of tomorrow.

Ezekiel Kimball, interim dean

UMaine College of Education and Human Development

Orono

