Mainers and visitors of Scottish descent descend on Brunswick’s Thomas Point Beach for the 45th annual Maine Highland Games this weekend.

Around 46 clans and Scottish organizations have registered for the Saturday, Aug. 17, event, with tents pitched no later than 7:45 a.m. Free and open to the public, cèilidh kicks things off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and on the menu is a spit-roasted pig, root vegetables and fresh bread. The Haggis and the Brigadoon Pub by 3 Robbers Scottish Pub is open for the evening with special guests Charlie Zahm, pipes and drums.

Saturday will bring a wide range of events, including solo pipe competitions from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., athletic competitions and dance performances starting at 9 a.m., Maine stone lifting demonstrations, agility demonstrations with New England Border Collie Rescue and, for the kids, a Scottish children’s book reading with Dr. Emily McEwan.

The opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. and feature the parade of clans with an open recital, and an honored clan dignitary will officially declare the 45th Maine Highland Games to open.

Later in the afternoon, the challenge caber toss begins at 1 p.m. with a selection of dances. Other activities will include kilt-making demonstrations, sheep-herding demonstrations and a youth vs. pro athlete tug-of-war on the parade field.

The closing ceremony will end the day with the pipe band and awards for athletics and piping.

