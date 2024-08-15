On the afternoon of Aug. 13, seniors carrying hard ukulele cases filed into People Plus, a Brunswick-area senior center at 35 Union St. in Brunswick.

As people pulled out their ukuleles, warm chords and chatter filled the air. The ukulele club launched early July and now meets monthly at the center, offering the chance for seniors to gather, socialize and indulge in a musical skill.

Tuesday’s session featured songs from the ’60s and ’70s. Participants read the chords and lyrics from a projector screen and gently strummed their ukuleles in time with each other. The budding group is the first ukulele club at People Plus and hopes to continue growing its membership, organizers said.

There are only two requirements to join: the ability to strum and play basic ukulele chords. Anyone can try the club once for free, though continued participation requires a People Plus membership.

Those interested in joining should call People Plus at 729-0757 to sign up or for further information.

