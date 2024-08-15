Seniors meetings to resume

After taking its summer break, the Westbrook Senior Citizens group will resume its regular monthly meetings on Sept. 16 at the Community Center, according to President Carol Hayden.

The group’s bus trip next month to the Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts, has been canceled with too few reservations.

Activities at the Common

Walker Memorial Library is hosting a story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Westbrook Common on Friday.

Dooryarders Unplugged will provide live music entertainment from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, join in salsa dancing with DJ A’vell from 7 to 9 p.m.

Summer concerts

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. A $10-$15 donation is suggested.

At Vallee Square, Redneck Castaway Band, a tribute to Kenny Chesney, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, for a free summer concert.

Darlin’ Corey will play at Riverbank Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The concert is free.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 14, 1974, that Susan Olsen of Mechanic Street had returned from a two-week trip to Ohio. She visited her mother and grandmother.

