PARIS — A homeless man who police said stole two police vehicles and engaged in a shootout with nearly a dozen law enforcement officers was charged Thursday with six felonies.

Gary Porter, 37, was indicted by an Oxford County grand jury on a charge of escape and two charges of theft by unauthorized taking, each crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He also was charged with assault on an officer, eluding an officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Each of those felonies is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Porter was arrested May 6 on a warrant charging a bail violation on the underlying theft charge after being found asleep in a chicken coop in Paris.

Related Suspect charged in police chases and shootout finally in court

He was taken to a Norway hospital due to concerns about his health.

After taking Porter from the hospital to Oxford County Jail in Paris for booking, he commandeered a police pickup truck, throwing Paris police Chief Michael Dailey to the ground, police said.

Advertisement

Porter was still handcuffed and wearing a hospital gown at the time, police said.

After a police pursuit, Porter crashed the truck on Route 117, then stole a second law enforcement vehicle after a shootout with 11 law enforcement officers.

He was arrested after eventually crashing that vehicle, according to police.

His attorney has sought mental evaluations of Porter’s competency and to determine whether Porter suffered from an abnormal condition of mind at the time of his alleged criminal conduct.

Copy the Story Link