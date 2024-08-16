WOOLWICH – Judy Lee Rowe, 69, of Meadow Road, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in The Forks.

She was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Bath, the daughter of Frank J. Mosier and Shirley M. (Baker) Page. She attended Woolwich and Bath schools, graduating from Morse High in 1973.

On July 22, 1976, she married the love of her life Brian J. Rowe, in Woolwich. She lived most of her life in Woolwich before moving to The Forks from 1997 to 2012 with her husband, Brian, living the “Best of the Free Life”.

Judy was employed by Three Rivers White Water Rafting and the Inn By the River in The Forks before starting her own sewing/alternation business, she was a member of the Nequasset Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club and President of the Woolwich Women’s Fire Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, family and friends. Judy enjoyed her shopping trips with her daughter and daughter-in-law and loved going to her sisters to sew with her quilting friends. She loved going to “Grampa Camp” and keeping in touch with her friends up North. She enjoyed cooking, flower shopping, and sewing. Lots of time was spent with her best friend, Judy Cassidy.

Judy always kept her sense of humor and was the life of any party or event she attended. She was loved by so many for her smile, craziness, silly stories, friendships, compassion, and devotion to her children, grandchildren and family, always there making people laugh. After Brian’s death in 2010, she stayed in The Forks for two years before moving back to her home in Woolwich to be closer to her children, grandchildren and family.

Survived by her loving children, Michael V. Rowe and wife Jennifer (Micozzi) of Pennsylvania, Lawrence V. Rowe and wife Sarah (Fowler) and her daughter Crystal L. (Rowe) Vickrey and husband Matthew both of Woolwich; her grandchildren Mercedes Vickrey, Wyatt Rowe, Cash Rowe, Boyd Rowe and Isabella Rowe of Woolwich; her sister, Edith (Mosier) Bailey Milligan and husband Tony of Woolwich, and brothers Larry R. Mosier and wife Kathleen (Koehling) of Harrisville, Mich. and Dennis F. Mosier and wife Vicki (Emerson) of Woolwich. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She will be sadly missed by her sewing sisters Liz Warnke, Judith Stevens, Cathy Rioux; and her niece, Amanda Bailey; her best friend, Judy Cassidy and several friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Brian J. Rowe in 2010; parents Frank J. Mosier 2011 and Shirley (Baker) Page 2016; brothers Frank J. Mosier, Jr. in 1959 and Tony J. Mosier in 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. at Pathways Vineyard in Brunswick (Old Knights of Columbus by U-Haul) with Pastor Kyle Gabri officiating.

A celebration at The Forks will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Giberson Funeral Home in Madison.

Special thanks to The Forks First Responders and other surrounding areas.

Donations may be made to the:

Woolwich Fire Department

(https://woolwich.us/ departments/ fire-rescue/);

Bath Animal Hospital

(https://vcahospitals.com/bath);

The Forks Fire Department

(https://westforks.org/fire-department/); and

Somerset County Humane Society

(http://shsanimalshelter.com/)

