ORONO — Six countries are represented on the University of Maine women’s soccer roster, plus six states and four Canadian provinces. That said, when Lara Kirkby, a senior midfielder and one of the Black Bears co-captains, was asked to describe her team in one word, she didn’t hesitate.

“Cohesion,” said Kirkby, one of two Australians on the team. “I think we’re very much a cohesive, dynamic team, on and off the field. We have a lot of different nationalities, personalities, and soccer backgrounds, and I think that makes us an unpredictable team on the field.”

Coming off a 2023 season in which the Black Bears won the America East Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time, the Maine women’s soccer team is a melting pot of talent that has eyes set on a second consecutive conference title.

Maine opened the season Thursday afternoon in Syracuse, New York with a 4-0 win over Le Moyne. The Black Bears continue their trip to central New York with a game at Syracuse on Sunday. Maine’s home opener is set for Aug. 29 against Merrimack. The non-conference schedule also includes a trip to Rutgers Sept. 1, a Big Ten opponent that also reached the NCAA tournament last year.

Maine went 11-2-6 last season, and on paper, is poised for another strong season. The team returns nine of its top 10 scorers, including Abby Kraemer, the 2023 America East Striker of the Year, who led the conference in goals (13) and points (30) while becoming the first all-American in the program’s history, and the first from America East since 2012.

The Black Bears were tabbed the preseason favorite by America East coaches, picking up eight of nine first place votes in the conference’s preseason poll.

Advertisement

“We do have a lot of experience coming back, and that helps us a lot, but we also have some really great freshmen coming in who have already added a lot to the team environment and on the pitch, so it’s exciting to see that all come together,” said co-captain Emma Schneider, a defender and grad student.

Kraemer, Kirkby, defender Myla Schneider (Emma’s sister), and Lincolnville native Kristina Kelly, a midfielder, were named to the America East preseason all-conference squad, the most of any school.

It’s not just having a talented group of returning players blending well with newcomers, Myla Schneider said. It’s that everyone arrived for preseason camp ready to work hard.

“It’s allowed us to accelerate our practices a little bit and work on things that usually might’ve taken a few weeks for us to get to. We’re looking good. We’re excited,” she said.

The question mark for the Black Bears is in goal. Last season, Kira Kutzinski played every minute in net, but was lost to graduation. Three players are in the mix for goaltending duties this season: Jessica Kasacek, a returning backup from last season, got the start in the season opener at Le Moyne and didn’t face a shot to earn the shutout. Grace Wilson, who will play for Australia in the upcoming U20 World Cup in Columbia, and Jordan Wolf, a Falmouth native who transferred from Stony Brook this season, are also options in net.

Along with players from the United States and Canada, the Black Bears are represented by Australia, England, Germany, and Norway. Having teammates from such diverse cultures and walks of life gives the team new perspectives on soccer, and how it’s played in different parts of the globe.

“Even having girls from all over Canada is cool, getting to know how soccer works in different provinces, learning about how it works in different countries is super cool too,” said Emma Schneider, who comes from Calgary, Alberta. “Even beyond the soccer part, I can’t wait until after school to do a world tour and see each other and catch up.”

The Black Bears applied the experience gained in 2022, in which the team went 9-3-5 and reach the conference semifinals, to last season, and it helped propel the team to its unprecedented success. Now, they know they need to build on that experience again to sustain that success.

“Coach (Scott Atherley) used the quote, ‘Be where your feet are,’ and I think that’s really relevant to us as a team. We don’t want to look too far ahead,” Kirkby said. “Obviously, we have big goals to achieve, but we’re taking it day by day and hopefully, if we stay present and in the moment, we’re going to be able to achieve them.”

Copy the Story Link