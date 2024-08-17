Convicted child sexual abuser Keith Bradford, 73, of Bangor, died in state prison early Saturday morning, the Maine Department of Corrections said.

Bradford was serving a 10-year sentence for unlawful sexual conduct. He was convicted in 2019 for sexually assaulting a child, who was a relative of his, between 2016 and 2018.

The Department of Corrections confirmed Bradford died at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The department did not specify a cause of death in a news release Saturday.

Bradford pleaded no contest in 2019 to the unlawful sexual conduct charges. When a defendant pleads no contest, they do not admit guilt but are punished as if they had entered a guilty plea.

His earliest release date would have been May 2028.

