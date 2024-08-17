A Fort Kent mother and her child narrowly escaped serious injury Saturday after the car she was driving hit a deer on Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook, an Aroostook County town west of Houlton, near the New Brunswick border.

Candyce Marsh, 43, was traveling south when the crash happened, according to Maine State Police. She pulled to the side of the highway and exited the vehicle with her child.

“The impact from the crash caused an electrical component to spark and catch the vehicle on fire,” police said in a statement. “In just a few minutes, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.”

Oakfield firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the 2024 Subaru Forester was burned beyond repair, police said. Paramedics treated Marsh for minor injuries.

Copy the Story Link