An Aug. 13 Press Herald op-ed, “I don’t want to have another patient leave my care and die in the street,” is one of the most honest expressions of concerns for the homeless. Articles in Sunday’s Aug. 11 newspaper express very clearly how the construction of housing in Portland is pushing out people who work hard to provide for their families and are priced out of “affordable housing,” pushing decent people into the category of unhoused.

I’m a retired registered nurse and am fortunate to have time on my hands to support the many organizations that provide this population with love, compassion, possible solutions, food, clothes and again … love. I volunteered at Preble Street in downtown Portland before it took up new residences around town and currently volunteer at the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street. I met the volunteers of Hope Squad Maine and hope to become part of their team.

If the city continues to allow growth, not to include the hundreds of people who just want to have a roof over their heads, then it’s time for new leadership. But until this happens, I thank everyone who volunteers for the countless organizations that give of themselves and encourage everyone to find the time to remind themselves of their own good fortune.

Jill Babcock, R.N.

Scarborough

Copy the Story Link