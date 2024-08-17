Being a teen in Biddeford varies for everyone. For me, it means participating in theatre, working hard for good grades, interning and taking every opportunity available. This summer, I interned at Heart of Biddeford through Jobs for Maine Graduates. As part of my internship, I created a survey to gather youth opinions on what should stay the same and what should change in our city. I will be writing pieces and submitting ideas and suggestions to Heart of Biddeford based on this survey.

Youth in Biddeford, though only about 30% of the population, have unique perspectives on the town’s needs. They believe in improving how people are treated, especially the unhoused and ensuring everyone feels safe and cared for. They emphasize the importance of affordable housing, recognizing the challenges the next generation may face in living independently.

Additionally, Biddeford’s youth feel the town lacks entertainment options. They desire more safe hangouts, better playgrounds and places dedicated to enriching youth and fostering connections. They want to create a supportive environment that helps them grow into engaged community members.

In essence, Biddeford’s youth want their community to be more inclusive and supportive. Their insights are valuable as they represent the future of the town. While Heart of Biddeford strives to unite the community, there is always more to be done. My recommendations highlight the need for more fun experiences for kids and better hangout spots for teens. These steps, though gradual, can guide Heart of Biddeford and others in addressing the needs and desires of the youth.

Micayla Budd

Biddeford

