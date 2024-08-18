At a time when tech billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly donating a fortune to influence the presidential election to his own tastes, I find inspiration in tech news that, in my view, has a positive impact on everyday working people.

In Maryland, the workers at the first unionized Apple Store in the country also became the first ever to ratify a labor contract with Apple. I believe their rousing success is a reminder of how collective action can improve the lives of working people right here in Maine.

It’s my sincere hope the Apple Store workers at the Maine Mall in South Portland read the news of their peers in Maryland, and realize they too can band together to get a new contract from the tech giant. In my personal view, working Mainers deserve good union jobs from local businesses and powerful multinational corporations with stores in Maine. I believe we can’t let the size of a company intimidate Maine workers from unionizing.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland

