It is likely the majority of those reading this probably haven’t been following the proposed Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency response rulemaking. This is a serious matter that has the makings to completely change the face of volunteer fire protection services in rural towns across the majority of Maine, and the nation.

For reference, 93% of all fire departments in Maine and 82% in the U.S. are volunteer-maintained. With weekly training expectations and calls at all hours, volunteer firefighters provide the service they do because they care and want to help. The OSHA rule sets training, medical and equipment standards so high that volunteer departments will have expectations so stringent that most volunteers will not be able to continue while maintaining their professional careers.

We must ask ourselves what our town will do. Here in Maine, it is law that municipalities provide fire protection services to their residents. Please take the time to ask town leadership to communicate with their fire protection providers to learn how many current members will be able to commit to the expected higher standards. This is a serious issue that municipalities will need to address at the cost of taxpayers. Where will this leave our towns in an emergency?

While it might be time to revise standards, many people do not understand the ramifications. It is beyond time to start this conversation. Please start asking questions and spreading the word.

Jake Abbott

Whitefield

