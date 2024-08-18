FREEPORT – Linda Sue (Haun) Cederlund, 74, of Freeport, retired quality control person for L.L.Bean, died Aug. 4, 2024, after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy.

She was born in Red Lodge, Mont. to Maree (Wertz) and David Haun on Feb. 15, 1950.

She was an avid reader, loved her cats and dogs and enjoyed doing crafts. She was a member of the Tuttle Road Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gregg Cederlund; and a brother, Thomas Hasher of Denver, Colo.; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Judy Parker of Alaska; and her nephew, Casey Main.

Funeral service will be at the church on 52 Tuttle Rd., Cumberland, ME 04021 on Sat, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. A private family burial will be at a later date.

For a complete Obit or to leave condolence please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

The Muscular Dystrophy Assoc.

P.O. Box 97075,

Washington, D.C. 20090;

Tuttle Road

Community Church;

or your local animal shelter.

