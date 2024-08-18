WESTBROOK – Paul Roland Fecteau, 85, died Aug. 13, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born June 1, 1939, in Westbrook, a son of Wilfred and Marguerite (Cote) Fecteau. Paul grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School. He was an avid golfer and had the great achievement of scoring a hole-in-one three times!

In addition to his parents Paul was predeceased by his first wife of 39 years, Joan (Caron) Fecteau; and his siblings Theresa Deck, George Fecteau and Michael Fecteau.

He is survived by his current wife of 22 years, Patricia Kennie (Tibbetts) Fecteau; three children, Lynn (Fecteau) Kopack, Brian Fecteau and his wife, Kathleen and Keith Fecteau; three grandchildren, Zachery Fecteau, Nicholas Fecteau and Keith Fecteau, Jr.; four stepchildren, Lawrence Tibbetts and his wife, Elizabeth, Laurie Tibbetts, Lynda Pickrell and her husband Dana, Lance Tibbetts and his wife, Tonya; step-grandchildren, Andrew and his wife, Stephanie, Rebecca, Natanis, Kyle, Trista, Thomas and Sierra; and step-great-grandchild, Rory; and a sister, Rachael Fecteau Miraglia; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Interment will follow immediately at St. Hyacinth Catholic Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Paul’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

