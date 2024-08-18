SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Reginald Taylor, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love at his home in South Portland, on Aug. 13, 2024, following a series of brief illnesses.

Born on July 15, 1948, in Bangor, to Pauline (Landry) and Robert R. Taylor, Sr., Bob grew up in Redbank and Stanwood Park and graduated from South Portland High School in 1966.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, André Taylor, his sister, Christine Tucci; and several beloved Newfoundland dogs.

During his 37 1/2 year career as a lineman for Central Maine Power, Bob accumulated a ridiculous amount of unused sick time and rarely turned down overtime. He was proud of his role in restoring power after many big storms, including the Ice Storm of 1998, and he enjoyed being part of the team that built Angus, King of the Mountain, which broke the record for the world’s tallest snowman in 1999.

An avid photographer who also enjoyed road trips, Bob was always open to taking the scenic route, whether it be a day trip to the White Mountains to capture fall foliage or an epic cross country camping trip to multiple national parks. But his greatest joy was spending time with family. On the sidelines of sporting events, at school activities, and family gatherings, he was always there and never without his camera.

Bob was the epitome of a good man. He will be fondly remembered by all for his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help. And he will be profoundly missed by his family, along with his crepe breakfasts, paper bag lunches, and PB and J sandwiches, and his quick smile, crazy eyebrows, legendary sweet tooth, and Dad/Papa jokes.

He is survived by his son, Robert R. Taylor III, and his wife, Anne, of Cape Elizabeth, his daughter, Michelle Taylor-Harris, and her husband Richard, of Portland, his daughter, Andrea Jackson, and her husband, Jason, of South Portland; his beloved grandchildren, Sara Taylor, Riley Harris, Tate Harris, Jaelen Jackson, and Gabriel Jackson; and his bonus grandchildren, Ben Williams and Clay Hardy. He also leaves behind two brothers, Michael Taylor (Noreen) and Mark Taylor, a sister, Rose Love (Scott); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, with a visiting hour beginning at 10 a.m.

