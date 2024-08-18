LEWISTON — Low cloud cover and expected rain grounded Sunday morning’s balloon launches, marking a fifth weather upset since the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival began Friday.

Since Friday, balloon launches have been canceled due to heavy fog, strong winds, low cloud cover and rain.

Crews inflated the balloons for the show Friday and Saturday, but not Sunday due to an oncoming shower. Sunday’s morning crowd was the smallest of the three-day event.

“We can’t get the balloons wet. We just came down to tell people we can’t do it,” Bruce Byberg said. Byberg and his crew are in charge of the Remax balloon.

Balloons will try taking off one last time Sunday evening, weather permitting.

Sunday evening looks rainy, with “a 40% chance of showers in the area,” said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Gray.

“The winds will be pretty calm, around 5 miles per hour,” Baron said.

In case of no launches, balloon ride tickets will be refunded, festival organizer Mel Hamlyn said Saturday.

The next balloon launch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Simard-Payne Memorial Park, weather permitting. Sun Journal will be livestreaming the launches via YouTube.

