Though Hurricane Ernesto isn’t expected to make landfall in Maine, seaside communities may see 5-7 foot waves, flooding and rip currents through Tuesday as it passes along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm regained strength Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph – just barely Category 1 strength.

The weather service has issued a high surf advisory through 8 p.m. Monday in coastal York County and into New Hampshire, with splash-over and minor coastal flooding possible Monday night. Splash-over is also anticipated in coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties.

“That’s mainly due to the high astro-tides right around this time of the month,” said Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Gray. He said tides would be at a relative apex Monday evening.

Related Ernesto lashes Bermuda as wealthy British territory closes down

Palmer said people should avoid swimming or watching the waves from too close, but he said the rainy forecast is unlikely to draw crowds.

Rip currents are also expected through Tuesday evening, Palmer said.

“We’re really trying to message that people (should) stay out of the water, especially inexperienced swimmers,” he said.

But Ernesto, which made landfall and knocked out power in Bermuda on Sunday, is expected to remain over the Atlantic as it passes New England.

“It’s going to get close to Newfoundland, but generally speaking the tropical storm is heading out to sea,” Palmer said.

Copy the Story Link