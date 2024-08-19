‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

2 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, $80 to $131. msmt.org

Feel the earth move in Brunswick from the chart-topping hits performed in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” The starring role is in the capable hands (and voice) of Kathryn Boswell. “Beautiful” traces King’s rise from songwriter to recording artist, who released the iconic album “Tapestry” in 1971. This is the final week of the show, so grab tickets before it’s too late, baby.

Jurassic Quest

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24 to $38. crossarenaportland.com

Jurassic Quest was such a big hit last summer, it’s back again for another prehistoric visit to Portland. With its baby dinos, fossil excavations, raptor training and gigantic Tyrannosaurus rex, Jurassic Quest will earn you huge points with every kid you know. Herds of life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including an apatosaurus and spinosaurus, will be on site. Grab a ticket before they go extinct.

Portland Fine Craft Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free Street parking lot, 120 Free St., Portland, free admission. shopmainecraft.com

Spend part of your Saturday perusing the many offerings during the Portland Fine Craft Show. The juried show encompasses many mediums including glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and printmaking. More than 100 fine craft exhibitors from Maine and the Northeast will be assembled, and there will also be craft demonstrations along with information about a number of New England arts organizations, guilds and schools.

New England Toy and Record Show

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 117 State Road, Kittery, $10, $15 for early bird entry at 9 a.m. On Facebook.

Shop for vintage collectibles, toys, comics and records all under one roof in Kittery. Dozens of vendors will be making your dreams come true while you gasp at Star Wars action figures and search for that elusive album. You can also add autographs to your collection. Jeff Hendrick (“Mandalorian,” Season 3) and Jeryl Prescott (“Walking Dead,” “Swamp Thing”) will be there.

Pet Rock in the Park

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Deering Oaks, Portland, free. pvesc.com/pet-rock-in-the-park

Portland Veterinary Emergency and Special Care invites you, and your dog, to a family-friendly day of fun in Portland’s Deering Oaks park. Pet Rock in the Park features live music and food trucks. You’ll also find a variety of pet products available for purchase from several vendors. If you’re thinking it’s time to open your home and heart to a new friend, this could be your day because Almost Home Rescue of New England will be at the park with some adoptable dogs. Best of all, proceeds from the event support the Animal Cancer Foundation.

