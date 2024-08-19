Kennebunk Land Trust will host its annual Fall Social and Annual Meeting. The event will be held on Sept. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kennebunk Savings Bank Operations Center, 7 Alewive Park Road in West Kennebunk.

According to a land trust press release, the event is designed as “a fun and celebratory evening to hear about our accomplishments and goals for next year. We will be showing a video presentation with the high school volunteers about the research they did for our preserves.”

Kennebunk Savings President and CEO Brad Paige will share details of an upcoming land donation to the trust. The trust will also celebrate its volunteers, supporters, and the community that sustains its land conservation work.

The social will feature appetizers and drinks, and there is no admission fee. Registration is required. Those interested in attending are asked to visit kennebunklandtrust.org, contact the office, or email info@kennebunklandtrust.org to register. Registration closes Aug. 30.

Event sponsors are Hazelwood Handyman, Hussey Seating, HM Payson, and Kennebunk Savings.

