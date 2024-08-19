Monday was the first day of practices for fall sports teams and therefore marked the beginning of the Cheverus field hockey team’s defense of its Class A state championship.

Follow Stags star Lucy Johnson as she goes through warmups and drills, and tried to moonwalk, during the team’s first practice session.

Stayed tuned in throughout the week as we provide more stories and videos from the first week of the 2024-25 high school sports year.

