Lloyd Michael Spinney, 82 of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Aug. 14, 2024, following a courageous battle with mesothelioma.

Lloyd was born on March 22, 1942, in South Eliot, Maine, with his twin sister Betty, to Lloyd N. (Bucky) and Frances (Regan) Spinney.

Lloyd had fond memories of growing up on Eliot Neck. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Eliot High School in 1961.

He enlisted in the Navy and became an “Airedale”, servicing fighter jets on the USS Ticonderoga (CVA 14). He served off the coast of North Vietnam, supporting U.S. operations in the war.

After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1965, Lloyd followed three generations of Spinney’s and went to work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Lloyd was employed at the Shipyard for 46 years, retiring in 2008.

In 1988, Lloyd married Joan Ayotte Gregoire and became a part of her loving family. Lloyd took great pride in becoming known as “Grampy Lloyd.” He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events and never missed celebrating their birthdays or the holidays.

Lloyd was preceded by: his wife, Joan; father, Lloyd (N); mother, Frances; and his twin sister, Betty Bellavance.

Lloyd is survived by his sister Audrey Fortier and her husband Norman, stepchildren, Marc Gregoire and his partner Laura Casparius, Sandra Myers and her husband Tim, Lisa Cote and her husband Chuck, Grandchildren Carrie Macomber, Joshua Gregoire, Greggory Myers, Robert Cote and Matthew Cote, five great grandchildren, nephews Brian and Kevin Bellavance and Josiah Fortier.

Visitation will be at Hope Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral outside of Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial with a burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

