The weight of the damage caused by Monday morning’s chemical spill at Brunswick Executive Airport is still being calculated, as Brunswick officials assess the fallout and eye a costly, potentially hazardous cleanup process. The Brunswick Town Council convened Monday night, about 11 hours after a fire suppression system malfunctioned, releasing 1,600 gallons of the 1,800 gallons of firefighting foam stored inside Hangar 4, to assess the damage and gauge how agencies would respond to clean up the mess. “The deployment today was our worst nightmare …” said Kristine Logan, the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority’s executive director. MRRA oversees operations at the airport, formerly the Brunswick Naval Air Station. The quasi-state organization attended the council meeting via Zoom Monday night. Logan noted that the entity had been working to replace the AFFF solution — the foam that was released — with an alternative substance.

“PFAS is one of the biggest contaminant problems that we have,” Johnson said, adding, “This is a big, big deal, and containment is virtually impossible.”

Johnson also noted that PFAS are present in Hangar 6, which is also owned by MRRA.

When pressed by District 5 Councilor Jennifer Hicks about communications with nearby businesses, Logan said that MRRA only posted an update to its website mid- to late-morning, and then a longer update later on the day. No messages were sent directly to businesses, she said.

Former town councilor Steve Walker said in public comment that his business on Neptune Drive received no notifications related to the spill. Passers-by spotted the mess on Orion Street early Monday, as clumps of foam blew about Brunswick Landing and bubbled from manhole covers. Some said that cleanup efforts did not seem to contain the foam from spreading. “You see the foam, the suds, the bubbles — stay out of it,” said Fire Chief Ken Brillant as he briefed Council Monday night and responded to concerns of contamination. He reiterated that the foam contained forever chemicals, or PFAS. He said MRRA is spearheading the cleanup efforts, which sparked tension at the meeting, as some residents argued that the company was ill equipped to handle the chemicals. “The fact that they are overseeing this cleanup should raise alarm,” said Restoration Advisory Board co-Chair Suzanne Johnson. Johnson said that MRRA does not have the knowledge to handle the incident. She also said that Brunswick now has a “big big environmental problem.”

At-Large Councilor James Ecker said that the issue is not acute, but chronic and must be dealt with.

Brillant said that the department responded to an alarm at the hanger at 5:30 a.m. to find that the suppression system that disperses the foam had been triggered. He said a firefighter had to wade through foam to shut down the spill.

He confirmed that the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were involved in cleanup efforts. The PFAS department within the DEP did take samples from the incident for testing on Monday. Brillant said that he will meet the cleanup crew Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for a status update. This story will be updated.

