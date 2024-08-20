SOUTH PORTLAND – Beverly (Young) Brisson, 95, of South Portland, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 15, 2024. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends at her residence at Sable Lodge.

Beverly was born on June 10, 1929, in Portland, Maine, to Philip and Helen Young (Atwood). Beverly was predeceased by her brother Keith (Eleanor) Young of Vernon, Conn. Beverly went to Deering High School and graduated from Westbrook Junior College, Class of 1949.

﻿Beverly married her high school sweetheart, the late Stanley Brisson, in September of 1950 in Portland. A few years later they settled in Manchester, NH where they raised their family. Beverly was an active member of her community, where she spent many hours volunteering for her children’s various afterschool programs and sports activities. Beverly and Stanley enjoyed many longtime and dear friends over the years. They loved to travel, spend winters skiing in New Hampshire and would take annual camping trips to Cape Cod. Stanley’s career with General Motors moved them to several different locations across the US, including PA, NC, MI, and CT. After retiring, they moved to Fort Myers, Fla where they spent many hours with friends on the golf course. After Stanley’s passing in 2004, Beverly split her time between Florida and Maine for several years. She then spent the last six years at Sable Lodge in South Portland where she developed many wonderful friendships. She enjoyed her time reading, playing cards, and hosting game nights with her grandchildren. Dining out with friends and family was one of Beverly’s favorite pastimes.

﻿Beverly is survived by her three children, Richard Brisson (Heidi) of Ft. Worth, Texas, Dana Brisson of Danbury, Conn. and Cynthia Clifford of Melrose, Mass. Beverly was a cherished “Nana” to her four grandchildren Scott (Catherine) Brisson of Winston-Salem, NC, Caitlin Brisson of New York, NY, Brittany Clifford of Portland, and William Clifford of Melrose, Mass. Beverly lived to see her first great grandson, McDaniel (Mac) Brisson, son of Scott and Catherine Brisson. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

﻿A church service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Woodford’s Congregational Church (Chapel) in Portland. Afterwards, a celebration of life gathering will be held from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Sable Lodge for friends and family.

