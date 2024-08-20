Regional School Unit 21 announced Tuesday the selection of Scott Tombleson as the new principal of Kennebunk High School.

Tombleson, according to a school district press release, was previously the principal at South Portland High School. He has also worked at Yarmouth High School, Salem High School in Salem, Massachusetts, and the Schutz American School in Alexandria, Egypt.

“I’m so very honored to join the incredibly strong team at Kennebunk High School,” Tombleson said. “I look forward to meeting the students and members of the community very soon.”

Tombleson’s selection, according to the press release, “concludes an intensive multi-week search, during which several strong candidates were interviewed for the position.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Scott to the RSU 21 family,” said RSU 21 Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper. “Scott is a dedicated educator and led South Portland High School during the difficult and dynamic post-pandemic era, giving students the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

